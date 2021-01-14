The 7 best Emma Thompson movie roles

Although it's been a quarter-century since Thompson's last Oscar run, she earned five nominations in a span of four years in the 1990s. That those five nods came in three categories (actress, supporting actress, adapted screenplay) is a key to her appeal.

After all, she seems game for just about anything. Small role with a very big accent in the dumb "Last Christmas?" Sure. Supporting part in "In the Name of the Father" when she was at the peak of her leading-lady years? Voice of authority in the action franchise "Men in Black?" Singing teapot in "Beauty and the Beast?" Funniest of the special-guest-star teachers in the "Harry Potter" movies? Random one-off as Sam's ex on "Cheers?" Why not?

Her versatility may be attributable to the English repertory theater tradition, where it's common to play a lead in one play while taking a cameo in another. Certainly, it requires a sympathetic agent: If Tom Cruise tells his people, "Don't send me scripts where I don't save the world," Thompson must tell hers, "If I get to do a Serbian accent or juggle, I don't care how low the pay is." And it has to do with the curiosity that makes every Thompson performance — lead or walk-on, a role she wrote for herself or a barely recognizable appearance as a drunk hippie in Noah Baumbach's "The Meyerowitz Stories" — memorable.