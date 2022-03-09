 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Associated Artists of Winston-Salem has a new art location
The Associated Artists of Winston-Salem has a new art location in downtown Winston-Salem.

 Associated Artists of Winston-Salem, provided

NEW ARTISTIC SPACE: The Associated Artists of Winston-Salem (AAWS) has a new art location in the Downtown Arts District. Located inside the North Trade Street Arts Collective space at 604-A N. Trade St., AAWS will show works created by their newest members. Information about AAWS will be available for visitors. All work hanging in the new gallery space is available for sale. The collective is open March 17. AAWS is a membership-based arts organization providing artists with the space they need to show their work and continue to grow their creative careers. Anyone can become a member and show their work in any of our many exhibitions throughout the year. Hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday. Call 336-408-9739 for more information.

