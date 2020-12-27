The best nonfiction books of 2020

In the tough times of 2020, I’ve found myself drawn to nonfiction that made me look at the familiar in a different way. I’ve collected my favorite 15 books of the year here (technically, two were published in 2019, but I didn’t get around to reading them until this year). The first 14 are in random order, followed by my pick for the best nonfiction book of the year.

Bonnie Tsui, “Why We Swim.” So many of us are drawn to the water, for recreation, for beautiful vistas, for food. And then there’s those who go to swim. In elegant prose, Tsui explores her own love of plunging into the water, and combines history, psychology, and interviews to explain the same emotion in others. Also, why humans are like salmon.

Rebecca Sykes, “Kindred: Neanderthal Life, Love, Death and Art.” Sykes argues that we’ve spent too much time studying the way Neanderthals interacted with Homo Sapiens and too little studying the way Neanderthals interacted with each other. So she tells us how they lived, treating them not as one of evolution’s failures but as our close behavioral cousins. “The fate of the Neanderthals has monopolised enormous amounts of attention,” she writes, “yet it may be the least interesting thing about them.”