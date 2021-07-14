 Skip to main content
The Big Chill ice cream event will raise money for The Shalom Project
Big Chill (copy)

Homemade ice cream is passed at The Big Chill charity event.

 Andrew Dye, Journal

TREAT TO BEAT THE HEAT: The Big Chill annual ice cream social will be from 2 to 6 p.m. July 18 in Industry Hill, near the northern end of Trade Street downtown, in the Ninth Street parking lot adjacent to Winston Junction Market, Ramkat and Wise Man Brewing Co. The event, which is a fundraiser for The Shalom Project, will include ice cream samples, crafts, live music, a children’s fun area, food trucks, local celebrities sitting on ice to raise money and ice cream floats (both beer and soda based). Admission is free. Donations will be accepted to support The Shalom Project, which assists people in need with food and clothing, free medical care and prescriptions, and supports long-term initiatives to fight poverty. Visit theshalomprojectnc.org/thebigchill or @theshalomproject on Facebook.

