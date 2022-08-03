BLUEGRASS ICONS: The Blue Ridge Music Center will present the Steep Canyon Rangers for an evening of bluegrass and beyond at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 in the outdoor amphitheater at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy. The Rangers are Grammy winners, Billboard chart-toppers and a perennial favorite at the Blue Ridge Music Center. The band started in college at UNC-Chapel Hill, then dove head first into traditional bluegrass. The group has headlined festivals such as MerleFest and Grey Fox Bluegrass. The band tours extensively, and has expanded into country and Americana. Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for children 12 and younger at blueridgemusiccenter.org. Parking is free but limited. The Galax Smokehouse will sell barbecue, homestyle sides and beverages. Visit blueridgemusiccenter.org or steepcanyon.com.
Just In
The Blue Ridge Music Center will present the Steep Canyon Rangers
-
- Updated
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
Two veteran restaurateurs have brought two popular styles of food together in the former Cimarron Steakhouse at 3260 S. Stratford Road, on the…
Bull’s Tavern, a go-to bar for many music lovers in Winston-Salem, is closing for good at the end of August.
Are you the type of person always taking the road less traveled and drinking the beer less known?
"I've been doing a lot of thinking": In a new video, Will Smith breaks his silence over his slap of Chris Rock on the Oscars stage.
Like cities all over the country, Winston-Salem has lost more than a few restaurants in the last two years. But we feel lucky to still have a …
Kelli Elliot, the most recent operator of Cornerstone Cafe & Catering, announced that August will be her last month at the cafe.
The Winston-Salem location of Dirty Fries has moved to a new home.
A veteran restaurateur from a family of local veteran restaurateurs has finally opened a restaurant in Winston-Salem.
Lane will play in the Pro-Am at Sedgefield Country Club, 3201 Forsyth Drive, Greensboro, and then play a concert at Piedmont Hall, 2409 W. Gate City Blvd., Greensboro.
If you’re looking for something different to make with tomatoes this summer after your hundredth tomato sandwich, consider a tomato pie.