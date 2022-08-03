BLUEGRASS ICONS: The Blue Ridge Music Center will present the Steep Canyon Rangers for an evening of bluegrass and beyond at 7 p.m. Aug. 6 in the outdoor amphitheater at milepost 213 on the Blue Ridge Parkway, just south of Galax and 30 minutes from Sparta and Mount Airy. The Rangers are Grammy winners, Billboard chart-toppers and a perennial favorite at the Blue Ridge Music Center. The band started in college at UNC-Chapel Hill, then dove head first into traditional bluegrass. The group has headlined festivals such as MerleFest and Grey Fox Bluegrass. The band tours extensively, and has expanded into country and Americana. Tickets are $40 for adults, $20 for children 12 and younger at blueridgemusiccenter.org. Parking is free but limited. The Galax Smokehouse will sell barbecue, homestyle sides and beverages. Visit blueridgemusiccenter.org or steepcanyon.com.