'The Colors of Winter' exhibit at Welborn Gallery in Yadkinville through March 4
'Arctic Majesty'

“Arctic Majesty,” is a mixed-media, acrylic piece.

 Yadkin Arts Council, provided

ART EXHIBITION: The Yadkin Arts Council will start the new year with its artist member showcase titled “The Colors of Winter.” The exhibition will be on display through March 4 in the Welborn Gallery at 226 E. Main St. in Yadkinville. This show will kick off a year of rotating gallery exhibits, featuring a variety of mediums, themes and artists. The theme of “The Colors of Winter” is inspired by the artists’ memories and the emotions the winter season evokes, as well as the colors associated with these reflections. An artist member is an artist from Yadkin or the surrounding counties who has an interest in producing, selling, teaching and joining a network of other artists facilitated by the Arts Council staff. For more information about becoming an artist member, visit yadkinarts.org/artist-memberships, or email info@yadkinarts.org or call 336-679-2941.

