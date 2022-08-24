WOMEN AT WORK: The exhibit called “Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series” will open Aug. 26 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem-based artist Page Laughlin was inspired by walks through the Reynolda House and grounds, along with the three generations of Reynolds women who created it. The exhibition will be on display in the West Bedroom Gallery through Dec. 31. Laughlin created digital images of young women engaged in traditional acts of manual labor: carrying, digging and watering. She transformed the digital images into drawings, then added and removed oil paint, creating layered works on paper. “I am interested in how we are defined by and through the things we carry — the physical, psychological and social markers of who we are,” said Laughlin. “I portray women in young adulthood, when we shift from being carried to having to carry.” Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $18 or free for museum members, children 18 and younger, students, military and EBT cardholders. Free passes are available to check out at Forsyth County Public Library branches. Visit reynolda.org.
The exhibit called “Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series” will open at Reynolda House
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pulliams Hotdogs & BBQ, 4400 Old Walkertown Road, is closed this week because of illness.
Just six months after opening, JL Caspers has relaunched with a new chef, new menu and new concept.
Two veteran female bartenders are planning to open Hel’s, a new bar at 545 N. Trade St.
When British filmmakers do drama, they’re unequaled. Look at the long list of productions that made “Masterpiece Theatre” a perennial hit.
Hops Burger Bar has closed for good in Winston-Salem. Labor shortage, rising food costs among the culprits, says co-owner.
Hops Burger Bar has closed its Winston-Salem location at 901 Reynolda Road.
Winston-Salem native and Grammy-winning producer 9th Wonder finds protégé from Kinston
FAMILY FUN: The 2022 Honeybee Festival will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Fourth of July Park, 702 W. Mountain St., Kernersville. The e…
Winston-Salem now has a third Popeyes fast-food restaurant.
We all love corn on the cob, but sometimes you have to stretch out.
Vanessa Bryant honors Kobe on his birthday, Student loan forgiveness coming to millions, and more trending news
Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet message Tuesday on what would have been late husband Kobe Bryant’s 44th birthday. Get that and more trending news for today here.