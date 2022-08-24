The exhibit called “Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series” will open at Reynolda House

WOMEN AT WORK: The exhibit called “Page Laughlin Paper Dolls: The Labor Series” will open Aug. 26 at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem-based artist Page Laughlin was inspired by walks through the Reynolda House and grounds, along with the three generations of Reynolds women who created it. The exhibition will be on display in the West Bedroom Gallery through Dec. 31. Laughlin created digital images of young women engaged in traditional acts of manual labor: carrying, digging and watering. She transformed the digital images into drawings, then added and removed oil paint, creating layered works on paper. “I am interested in how we are defined by and through the things we carry — the physical, psychological and social markers of who we are,” said Laughlin. “I portray women in young adulthood, when we shift from being carried to having to carry.” Gallery hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 1:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday. Admission is $18 or free for museum members, children 18 and younger, students, military and EBT cardholders. Free passes are available to check out at Forsyth County Public Library branches. Visit reynolda.org.