The Jeff Little Trio will perform at Willingham Theater at Yadkin Cultural Arts Center

Jeff Little

Jeff Little or the Jeff Little Trio.

 PROVIDED

BLUEGRASS CONCERT: The Jeff Little Trio will perform at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 1 at Willingham Theater at Yadkin Cultural Arts Center, 226 E. Main St., Studio C, Yadkinville. Little is an award-winning musician from the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. With few exceptions, the piano does not play a prominent part in Appalachian or Americana music and is rarely the lead instrument. But Little is an exception. He has been recognized as a critically acclaimed musician and a music innovator. Little and his trio have played at The Smithsonian Institution, The National Folk Festival, American Piano Masters and festivals across the country. Tickets are $20. For more information, call 336-679-2941 or visit yadkinarts.org.

