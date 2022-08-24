JAZZ FESTIVAL: The John Coltrane International Jazz & Blues Festival will be at 3 p.m. Sept. 3 and 4 at Oak Hollow Park, 1841 Eastchester Drive, High Point. The festival, in its 11th year, celebrates the legacy of iconic saxophonist and composer John Coltrane, who was born and raised in North Carolina. Performers will include: Chris Botti, Larry McCray, Patti Labelle, Marlow Rosado, Aymée Nuviola, Marion Meadows, Jessy J, Poogie Bell, Cindy Blackman Santana and others. Single-day and multiple-day tickets are on sale at 336-819-5299 or coltranejazzfest.com. Discounts are available for military and students. Kids ages 6 and younger are free. Visit coltranejazzfest.com.