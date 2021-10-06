THEATER PERFORMANCE: The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem will present Agatha Christie’s “Murder on the Orient Express,” adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig at Hanesbrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St. in Winston-Salem. Just after midnight, a snowdrift stops the Orient Express in its tracks. The luxurious train is surprisingly full for this time of year, with its elegant and somewhat eccentric list of passengers. As morning dawns, however, the train is one traveler short: an American tycoon has been found stabbed to death in the bed of his private compartment. Isolated and with a killer in their midst, adroit detective Hercule Poirot must identify the murderer – in case they decide to strike again. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15-16 and 21-23 and at 2 p.m. Oct. 17, 23 and 24. Tickets are $14-26 for adults with discounts for students, seniors and groups of 10 or more. at ltofws.org or at 336-725-4001 from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Visit www.LTofWS.org.
