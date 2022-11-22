 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Music Carolina 2022 WinterFest will present 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' and Holiday Jazz

HOLIDAY MUSIC: The Music Carolina 2022 WinterFest will present two performances at Piedmont Music Center at 212 N. Broad St in Winston-Salem. Back by popular demand is “A Charlie Brown Christmas” with guest vocalist Diana Tuffin at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16. Music from the TV special will be performed by Music Carolina Jazz Trio, featuring Federico Pivetta on piano, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums. Holiday Jazz with Martha Bassett will be at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 23. Vocalist Martha Bassett will be joined by Federico Pivetta on piano, Ken Wilmot on trumpet, Matt Kendrick on bass and John Wilson on drums. Tickets are $26 for adults and $15 for students and those 18 and younger at 336-608-5136 or musiccarolina.org.

