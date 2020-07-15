STAY HOME SWEET HOME: You can help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus and still hear and support great local music by tuning into “Home Sweet Home: Live at The Ramkat.” Over the past few months, local bands and artists have been recording music at The Ramkat. The finished products go online at 8 p.m. Sundays and stay up on YouTube after that. You can hear Sonny Miles, Emily Stewart, Drew Taylor and more. Just search on YouTube for The Ramkat. It’s free, and you can send a tip by Venmo at @The-Ramkat or through PayPal at info@theramkat.com.
The Ramkat posts local musicians in professionally produced sets on YouTube
Lynn Felder
