HELPING HAND: The seventh annual Festival for the Homeless will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Gateway Commons Park 1580 Oak St., Winston-Salem. Services that will be provided to the homeless population during the festival include showers, food, bags with useful items to take away, COVID-19 vaccinations and entertainment. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the live music. Performers will include Saundra and Car Ross, the O.S.P. Band, Community Service, Signature Soundz and Terrance “DJ Bebop” Matthews. V-tae McMillan will once again run the Kids’ Zone. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Call 336-843-0522 for more information.
The seventh annual Festival for the Homeless will in Winston-Salem.
Related to this story
Most Popular
Triad caterer Nakia Mouzon will become the first franchisee of Durham’s Big C Waffles.
MUSICAL PERFORMANCES: Gears & Guitars 2022 will be Sept. 9-11 in downtown Winston-Salem with concerts, food trucks, a beer garden, activit…
Mayonnaise is a plain food. But, boy, do we have a lot of strong feelings about it.
A new mobile food business is gaining fans in the Winston-Salem area with its often creative takes on Mexican and other street food.
The Hispanic League’s Fiesta will return to downtown Winston-Salem from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 10.
TikToker Tanya Pardazi dies in a skydiving accident, Jane Fonda battles cancer again, and more celeb news
The TikTok star succumbed to injuries sustained after her first solo jump. Plus, Dionne Warwick calls Gladys Knight mix-up at the US Open an 'honest mistake', and more celeb news.
The Forsyth County office of the N.C. Cooperative Extension will host a Pawpaw Field Day from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 10 at 1450 Fairchild Road.
‘25th Anniversary Hop’ presented by DADA to offer gallery exhibition openings, food, demonstrations, musical performances, ‘Head in the Hole’ photo stations and more
DADA 1st Friday Gallery Hop in Downtown Arts District in Winston-Salem reaches 25-year milestone
West End Poke will close this fall as owner Dave Hillman transitions the space into a new restaurant.
FOX Nation to premiere film based on “The Shell Collector” book by Nancy Naigle who has local connections