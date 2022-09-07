 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The seventh annual Festival for the Homeless will in Winston-Salem.

Community Service

Community Service is a high-octane, vocal-centered band performing mostly original songs and a few select, well-crafted covers, including an eclectic mix of power pop, blues and rock.

 Community Service, provided

HELPING HAND: The seventh annual Festival for the Homeless will be from 2 to 6 p.m. Sept. 10 at Gateway Commons Park 1580 Oak St., Winston-Salem. Services that will be provided to the homeless population during the festival include showers, food, bags with useful items to take away, COVID-19 vaccinations and entertainment. Everyone is welcome to come enjoy the live music. Performers will include Saundra and Car Ross, the O.S.P. Band, Community Service, Signature Soundz and Terrance “DJ Bebop” Matthews. V-tae McMillan will once again run the Kids’ Zone. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted. Call 336-843-0522 for more information.

