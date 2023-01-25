 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Songbird Supper Club returns

Songbird Supper Club

Emcee Cashavelly Morrison, whose name is Melissa MacLeod, laughs with Tiffany Thompson during a Q&A session at Songbird Supper Club in November 2022 at West Salem Public House in Winston-Salem. Songbird Supper Club is a cozy and casual performance series to celebrate women who create and express. The event is held on the last Tuesday of each month.

 Allison Lee Isley, Journal

AND THE SONGBIRDS ARE SINGING: The Songbird Supper Club, a free monthly event promoting and celebrating women artists, returns to West Salem Public House, 400 S. Green St., on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. This month's lineup includes singer-songwriter Maia Kamil, Kristen Haaf of Roots First Design, singer Blenda Luize, writer Marianne Erhardt and singer-songwriter Sarah Howell Miller, with Cashavelly Morrison serving as host. Native Root will sell food. Each artist will take the stage to talk about their work. 

