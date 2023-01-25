The Songbird Supper Club returns

AND THE SONGBIRDS ARE SINGING: The Songbird Supper Club, a free monthly event promoting and celebrating women artists, returns to West Salem Public House, 400 S. Green St., on Jan. 31 at 6 p.m. This month's lineup includes singer-songwriter Maia Kamil, Kristen Haaf of Roots First Design, singer Blenda Luize, writer Marianne Erhardt and singer-songwriter Sarah Howell Miller, with Cashavelly Morrison serving as host. Native Root will sell food. Each artist will take the stage to talk about their work.