CONCERT SERIES RETURNS: Fiddle & Bow Society is back with The Tannahill Weavers at 7:30 p.m. April 1 at Old Salem Visitor Center, 900 Old Salem Road, Winston-Salem. Fiddle & Bow Society, the Triad’s Folk Music Society, returns to live concerts with a very special performance by The Tannahill Weavers. The group is one of Scotland‘s premier traditional bands, offering a diverse repertoire of music that spans the centuries with fire-driven instrumentals, topical songs and original ballads and lullabies. In 2018, the group released its 18th recording, Òrach (“Golden” in Gaelic) to celebrate the group’s 50th anniversary. In 2019, the group was nominated for Folk Band of the Year and Album of the Year in Scotland. Tickets are $22 for adults in advance or $20 for members at fiddleandbow.org/events/tannahill-weavers, or $25 the day of the show. Visit fiddleandbow.org or tannahillweavers.com.
The Tannahill Weavers will perform as part of Fiddle & Bow Society's concert series
