The Willingham Story Slam @ Muse Winston-Salem set for June 17

STORYTELLING: The Willingham Story Slam @ Muse Winston-Salem will have a Story Slam at 7 p.m. June 17 at 226 S. Liberty St., Winston-Salem. The featured storyteller is Lynn Felder. She is a recovering journalist who is in the sometimes-paintful, often-exhilarating process of redefining herself. She writes about art, entertainment, yoga and life on her blog Artzenstuff.com. The emcee will be Larry Barron, aka LB the Poet. Storytellers of all skill levels are welcome to share five-minute true stories on the theme “Mountains to Climb: Rivers to Cross,” which shared the trials and tribulations, struggles and successes of life. Eight to 10 storytellers will be chosen at random to share their tales. Register at tinyurl.com/r8rms77d. Admission is free, but donations are accepted. Visit musews.org.
