Theatre Alliance goes online for the winter

Witherspoon explains the concept of the musical as being a show “about five women, during the 1960s, who subscribe to the fictional Shout! magazine. The publication identifies each woman as a color, based on their personalities, and provides them with relationship advice. The audience will learn about each woman’s love life by the songs they are singing.”

Witherspoon’s two favorite songs from the popular tunes of the day are “Wishin’ and Hopin’” and “One Two Three.”

“Each song is different and unique in its own way, and I especially enjoy the harmonies on each of them. I also get to solo on ‘You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me.’ I love a good ballad, and I’ll do my best to deliver.”

Other tunes from “SHOUT!” include “Son of a Preacher Man,” “These Boots Were Made for Walkin,’” “Goldfinger" and “Downtown.”

As with other theater groups in the area, Theatre Alliance is aware that online shows are not quite the same as the live, in-person experience. But they want, within safe restrictions, to keep both their volunteers and their audiences engaged.