The Doyle and Debbie Show

Jay Pierce and Gray Smith star in "The Doyle and Debbie Show" at Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance.

 Jenny Lawrence

BEST OF FRENEMIES: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present "The Doyle and Debbie Show" at 8 p.m. Sept. 11-13, and 16-19 outside at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Seating begins at 7:30. "'The Doyle and Debbie Show' is like 'Spinal Tap' with a twang, and it manages to tweak and tickle without ever denigrating country music," according to The Tennessean newspaper in Nashville. Seating is limited to 25. Guests must bring seating and are expected to comply with current COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets are $25 at www.theatrealliance.ws. For information, call 336-723-7777.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Want to win a candy factory? Jelly Belly founder offers nationwide treasure hunt

Load comments