BEST OF FRENEMIES: Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance will present "The Doyle and Debbie Show" at 8 p.m. Sept. 11-13, and 16-19 outside at 1047 W. Northwest Blvd., Winston-Salem. Seating begins at 7:30. "'The Doyle and Debbie Show' is like 'Spinal Tap' with a twang, and it manages to tweak and tickle without ever denigrating country music," according to The Tennessean newspaper in Nashville. Seating is limited to 25. Guests must bring seating and are expected to comply with current COVID-19 restrictions. Tickets are $25 at www.theatrealliance.ws. For information, call 336-723-7777.
Breaking
Theatre Alliance presents 'The Doyle and Debbie Show'
Most Popular
-
6 new lanes, all 65 mph opening from Salem Parkway to Reidsville Road
-
Man killed by deputies was being held against his will in SUV that Davidson County authorities were chasing, lawsuit claims.
-
Reynolds mourns sudden death of one of its teachers
-
Murder plea in shooting puts Winston-Salem man behind bars for at least 14 years
-
Thousands turn out to see President Trump in Winston-Salem
Promotions
promotion
The photo with the most votes will win a $25 Visa Gift Card as well as a $50 gift card to Wingo's Fine Jewelry!
promotion
Don't just face change, thrive in it. We stand ready to build on our commitment to help your business succeed with our Local Business Stimulus Program. Apply Now!
Contests & Events
promotion
The photo with the most votes will win a $25 Visa Gift Card as well as a $50 gift card to Wingo's Fine Jewelry!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.