Theatre Alliance’s ‘Devil Boys from Beyond’ is a wacky sci-fi film tribute

Compact stages and pandemic protocols also play a role.

“We have to think about a lot of things in putting on a show,” Wilson said, “including restaging certain elements of the show that we can't comfortably do during the pandemic. For instance, my character, Mattie, and James Crowe’s character, Gregory, are supposed to share several passionate kisses, but since we can't do that, we have to let the audience suspend their disbelief even further and fill in the gaps. It's certainly interesting. There's no denying that.”

Wilson feels that the humor the cast is finding will carry over to audiences.

“This show is a hysterical send up of '50s B horror movies, and half the cast is in drag,” he said. “What could be better? We are having a blast rehearsing each night. We have laughed at the material and each other throughout this process, and I certainly hope that feeling carries over into the performances and that the audiences feel it.”

It may be a little cooler in late October for an outdoor program, but Lawson feels like the escape will be worth it.

“Leave the kids at home for this one,” he suggested, “and have a lovely fall evening at our outdoor venue. Some folks may be reticent to want to sit outdoors in October, but I compare it to a football game or a haunted trail. Just dress in layers, if you are cold-natured. We will warm you up with laughs!”