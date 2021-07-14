Theatre Alliance to perform outdoor production of Green Day's 'American Idiot' musical

OUTDOOR THEATER: Theatre Alliance will round out its outdoor summer performance series with a performance of Green Day’s “American idiot” at 8 p.m. July 16-18 and July 23-25. The musical follows the journey of a new generation of young Americans, led by friends Johnny, Tunny and Will, as they struggle to find meaning in a post-9/11 world, set to a score by rock group Green Day. Performances will be outside at Theatre Alliance’s new venue at 650 W. Sixth St., with free parking. Seating begins 30 minutes before showtime. Parking lot seating is a maximum of 120 people. Cost is $25. Bring chairs or blankets. Masks not required if fully vaccinated. For reservations, go to www.theatrealliance.ws. For Theatre Alliance Box Office inquiries only, call 336-723-7777. The musical is rated R for depictions of drug use, sexual content and lots of adult language. Visit theatrealliance.ws.

OUTDOOR CONCERT: Folk singer/songwriter/guitarist/harmonica player Mike J. Baron, 73 of Winston-Salem, will perform a free outdoor concert at 7:30 p.m. July 23 at Artivity on the Green, 630 N. Liberty St. in Winston-Salem. Baron has been fighting an incurable bone marrow cancer for 17 years. But in 2019, Baron entered a clinical trial in Charlotte to train his T-cells to seek and destroy his cancer cells. Right now, Baron is in remission. The program will be 90 minutes and will include some of the best folk and pop songs ever written. His audience will hear tunes by Bob Dylan, Tom Paxton, Tom Petty, The Byrds, Peter, Paul and Mary, Neil Young, Donovan, The Eagles, Arlo Guthrie, America and at least six songs that Baron has composed. The rain date for the concert will be at 7:30 p.m. July 25.