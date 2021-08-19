Theatre Alliance will presents “Something Rotten!”

BROADWAY HIT: Theatre Alliance will present “Something Rotten!” at Theatre Alliance, 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. In 1595 London, the theater world is all agog about the Bard of Stratford, a playwright and actor named William Shakespeare. But others are trying to make a shilling at the theater game. When brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom hear a prophecy about theater’s future, they set out to try something new. The 2015 Broadway hit is from Karey and Wayne Kirkpatrick (music and lyrics) with a book by Karey Kirkpatrick and John O’Farrell. Performances will be at 8 p.m. Aug. 20-21, 27-28 and 2 p.m. Aug. 22, 29. The play is 2 hours with one intermission. Tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for seniors (62 and older) and students by phone at 336-723-7777 or online at www.theatrealliance.ws/box_office. Guests must wear masks inside the theater. Visit www.theatrealliance.ws.
