MANNEQUIN ART: Theatre Art Galleries at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, presents a new exhibit, “Mannequin Musings.” An exhibit last year featured award-winning costumes on mannequins. A call to artists was issued to have the mannequins from that exhibit reimagined to reflect on 2020, look ahead to 2021 or just to find new life at the whim of the artist. The result is an exhibition featuring the work of 15 N.C. artists and includes theme such as hope, strength, renewal and humor. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Guests must follow all CDC protocols. Masks are required. An online virtual exhibit will be coming soon with an option for the public to vote for a People’s Choice Award to be awarded at a later date. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Call 336-887-2137 or visit www.tagart.org.
Just In
Theatre Art Galleris in High Point features "Mannequin Musings"
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pie Guys and More at 3425 Kinnamon Village in Clemmons is closed after a fire Feb. 24.
- Updated
Two Italian-American brothers have opened Brother’s Pizzeria downtown at 214 W. Fourth St. in the space that previously held Twin City Slice.
A new fast-food restaurant is going into the space vacated by Zesto Burgers & Ice Cream at 2600 New Walkertown Road.
Baked Just So, a bakery in Robinhood Village in Winston-Salem, has opened a satellite location in Lewisville.
- +4
-
In January 2019, when harpist Taylor Fleshman’s big day arrived to travel from the United States to Russia to perform as a soloist on a record…
Dear Miss Manners: A colleague of mine likes to tell jokes and will preface a punchline with “Pardon my French,” and then follow with somethin…
Victor Solomon will perform again in the Battle Rounds, after the Blind Auditions are over. The coaches chooses 10 performers for their teams.
New streaming media platform based in Winston-Salem aims to throw a lifeline to artists and arts organizations
In August 2020, Chad Cheek wanted to do something to help the arts community that had been suffering for months because of the pandemic. So he…
- Updated
A new food truck has parked itself on the northern side of town, in the parking lot of Color Carpets at 3132 Reynolda Road, between Reynolda M…
You have questions. I have some answers.