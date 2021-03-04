Theatre Art Galleris in High Point features "Mannequin Musings"

MANNEQUIN ART: Theatre Art Galleries at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, presents a new exhibit, “Mannequin Musings.” An exhibit last year featured award-winning costumes on mannequins. A call to artists was issued to have the mannequins from that exhibit reimagined to reflect on 2020, look ahead to 2021 or just to find new life at the whim of the artist. The result is an exhibition featuring the work of 15 N.C. artists and includes theme such as hope, strength, renewal and humor. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Guests must follow all CDC protocols. Masks are required. An online virtual exhibit will be coming soon with an option for the public to vote for a People’s Choice Award to be awarded at a later date. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Call 336-887-2137 or visit www.tagart.org.