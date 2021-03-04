 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Theatre Art Galleris in High Point features "Mannequin Musings"
0 comments

Theatre Art Galleris in High Point features "Mannequin Musings"

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
“Mannequin Musings” (copy)

“Sheer Pandaemonium” by Rukiya Williams is part of “Mannequin Musings,” a new exhibit at Theatre Art Galleries in High Point that features mannequins reimagined by 15 N.C. artists.

 TAG, provided

MANNEQUIN ART: Theatre Art Galleries at 220 E. Commerce Ave., High Point, presents a new exhibit, “Mannequin Musings.” An exhibit last year featured award-winning costumes on mannequins. A call to artists was issued to have the mannequins from that exhibit reimagined to reflect on 2020, look ahead to 2021 or just to find new life at the whim of the artist. The result is an exhibition featuring the work of 15 N.C. artists and includes theme such as hope, strength, renewal and humor. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday. Guests must follow all CDC protocols. Masks are required. An online virtual exhibit will be coming soon with an option for the public to vote for a People’s Choice Award to be awarded at a later date. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Call 336-887-2137 or visit www.tagart.org.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Movies in a Minute: "Raya and the Last Dragon"

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News