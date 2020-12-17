These are the music gifts your friends will love: Prince and Tom Petty box sets and more

Thelonious Monk, “Palo Alto” (Impulse!/Legacy). This single-volume release captures the jazz pianist at Palo Alto High School one 1968 afternoon. Booked by a white high school student who promoted it in Black east Palo Alto in the name of racial unity, the show was recorded by the school janitor. A $500 payday in the midst of an engagement in San Francisco, the performance is nonetheless inspired, with Monk and band fully engaged. ($16.09)

Tom Petty. “Wildflowers & All The Rest” (Warner). The casual mastery of Tom Petty’s songwriting becomes ever more apparent the longer the singer, who died in 2017, has been gone. Released in 1994, "Wildflowers"was his second solo album and his first produced by Rick Rubin. Songs both bighearted (“Wildflowers”) and self-pitying (“You Don’t Know How It Feels”) are expressed with elegant simplicity, and most of the extras on this four-CD set are keepers. ($49.98)

John Prine, “Crooked Piece of Time” (Elektra). This seven-CD set encapsulates the first decade of the career of the songwriting sage, who died of COVID-19 in April. The brilliance of his 1971 self-titled debut, which included “Hello in There” and “Sam Stone,” overshadows the six albums that followed, but all are worth hearing, starting with the bitter, brilliant. and underrated "Diamonds in the Rough." ($54.98)