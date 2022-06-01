 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
THIS WEEK: “Across the Universe Hop” will be featured during DADA First Friday Gallery Hop June 3

GALLERY HOP FUN: The artists of the Winston-Salem “Downtown Arts District Association” will present “Across the Universe Hop” for the DADA First Friday Gallery Hop series from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. June 3. The featured exhibition in the DADA Members Gallery at 604-A North Trade St. in Winston-Salem is “Universe,” a collection of works by artist Alton Rumfelt. Prints of some of the individual pieces will be available for sale. “Art in the Intersection” will return, showcasing visual and performing artists working live in the intersection of Sixth and Trade streets. The June event will showcase DADA visual artists creating new additions for a growing collection of standees, heads in the holes and photo stations. Live painting will be from 7 p.m. until dusk. Other special events will include new exhibitions at Artworks Gallery and Delurk Gallery.

