THIS WEEKEND: West End Mambo to take the stage at Tanglewood Park

SUMMER CONCERT: West End Mambo will kick off the Summer Parks Concert Series at 5 p.m. June 5 at Tanglewood Park at 4061 Clemmons Road in Clemmons. Formed in 1999, West End Mambo is comprised of musicians from North, South and Central America as well as the Caribbean. The band performs a fiery mix of classic salsa, from bolero and rumbas to guaracha and son montuno. Their repertoire includes original orchestral salsa arrangements, which they have performed with the Winston-Salem and Greensboro symphonies. West End Mambo features Cesar Oviedo, Atiba Rorie, Steve Blake, Oscar Oviedo, Sendy Mendez, Andy Kleindeinst, Ramone Ortiz, Jay Meachum, and James Armstrong. During the concert, families are encouraged to enjoy free art activities sponsored by Publix Charities. Vendors and food trucks will also be at the concert, including Dream Kreams. The concert series is presented by Arts Council of Winston-Salem & Forsyth County and Forsyth County government.