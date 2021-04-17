This week's best selling books

HARDCOVER FICTION
1. "The Four Winds." Kristin Hannah. St. Martin's
2. "The Red Book." Patterson/Ellis. Little, Brown
3. "The Midnight Library." Matt Haig. Viking
4. "Good Company." Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. Ecco
5. "First Person Singular." Haruki Murakami. Knopf
6. "Win." Harlan Coben. Grand Central
7. "Northern Spy." Flynn Berry. Viking
8. "The Invisible Life of Addie Larue." V.E. Schwab. Tor
9. "Klara and the Sun." Kazuo Ishiguro. Knopf
10. "You Love Me." Caroline Kepnes. Random House
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
1. "The Hill We Climb." Amanda Gorman. Viking
2. "The Women of the Bible Speak." Shannon Bream. Broadside
3. "Broken Horses." Brandi Carlile. Crown
4. "Women Evolve." Sarah Jakes Roberts. Thomas Nelson
5. "Vibrant." Stacie Stephenson. BenBella
6. "Finding Freedom." Erin French. Celadon
7. "Fault Lines." Voddie T. Baucham. Salem
8. "The Code Breaker." Walter Isaacson. Simon & Schuster
9. "The Light of Days." Judy Batalion. Morrow
10. "Broken (in the Best Possible Way)." Jenny Lawson. Holt
PAPERBACK
1. "A Walk Along the Beach." Debbie Macomber. Ballantine
2. "The Wedding Dress." Danielle Steel. Dell
3. "The Country Guesthouse." Robyn Carr. Mira
4. "Under Currents." Nora Roberts. St. Martin's
5. "Masked Prey." John Sandford. Putnam
6. "Blood, Guts, and Glory." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle
7. "Killer Instinct." Patterson/Roughan. Grand Central
8. "Camino Winds." John Grisham. Dell
9. "Tom Clancy: Firing Point." Mike Maden. Berkley
10. "Every Mother's Son." William W. Johnstone. Pinnacle