Three anonymous Oscar voters share their super-secret ballot choices in key categories

Actor, woman in her 50s

Picture: I adore all these movies and could rank them one way today and a different way tomorrow. I’m leaning toward “Nomadland” for its beauty and the way it captured this woman’s journey of discovery. It felt like something we’ve all been going through in some fashion the past year.

Director: Chloe Zhao for the reasons I’m voting for “Nomadland” and for the way she blended the fictional narrative and the true stories of the nomads in such a powerful way.

Actress: Frances McDormand has always been an inspiration, and I love all the subtle things she does in “Nomadland.” That last scene of her going through the house just moved me to tears.

Actor: Anthony Hopkins is another inspiration, and there’s nothing sentimental in the way he depicts this man’s descent into dementia. Still through all the bravado, the vulnerability seeps through and breaks your heart. Just astonishing what he does.

Supporting actress: I love “Minari.” Maybe I’ll change my mind and vote for it for best picture! Anyway, Yuh-Jung Youn is so good in that movie, funny and warm and wise. She’s the grandmother I aspire to be someday!

Supporting actor: The whole cast of “The Trial of the Chicago 7” is superb, so I feel like someone should be recognized from that movie. Sacha Baron Cohen really captured the essence of Abbie Hoffman, so he gets my vote.