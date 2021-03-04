Three artists get solo shows at Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem

SOLOS SHOWS: Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, will present three solo shows March 5-28 — Wiley Akers “I Don’t Know Mind,” Owens Daniels “Digital Protest 2020” and Barbara Rizza Mellin “Lunaria, Carborundum Mezzotints.” Akers said, “The best art that I have created in the past came about, for the most part, because I didn’t know what I was doing.” Daniels’ work is “Social Realism Art,” a term used by artists to draw attention to socio-political, equity and social justice conditions of the working class. Mellin’s “Lunaria” showcases black-and-white work of the delicate, unpretentious plant, sometimes called Honesty or Money Plant. The exhibit of carborundum mezzotints is made up of two components: a wall installation of 48 6-inch-square mezzotints, as well as 16 framed mezzotint print images, each with an original haiku. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Go to arworks-gallery.org.