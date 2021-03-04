SOLOS SHOWS: Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, will present three solo shows March 5-28 — Wiley Akers “I Don’t Know Mind,” Owens Daniels “Digital Protest 2020” and Barbara Rizza Mellin “Lunaria, Carborundum Mezzotints.” Akers said, “The best art that I have created in the past came about, for the most part, because I didn’t know what I was doing.” Daniels’ work is “Social Realism Art,” a term used by artists to draw attention to socio-political, equity and social justice conditions of the working class. Mellin’s “Lunaria” showcases black-and-white work of the delicate, unpretentious plant, sometimes called Honesty or Money Plant. The exhibit of carborundum mezzotints is made up of two components: a wall installation of 48 6-inch-square mezzotints, as well as 16 framed mezzotint print images, each with an original haiku. The exhibit is free and open to the public. Gallery hours are noon-3 p.m. Friday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Go to arworks-gallery.org.
Just In
Three artists get solo shows at Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pie Guys and More at 3425 Kinnamon Village in Clemmons is closed after a fire Feb. 24.
- Updated
Two Italian-American brothers have opened Brother’s Pizzeria downtown at 214 W. Fourth St. in the space that previously held Twin City Slice.
A new fast-food restaurant is going into the space vacated by Zesto Burgers & Ice Cream at 2600 New Walkertown Road.
Baked Just So, a bakery in Robinhood Village in Winston-Salem, has opened a satellite location in Lewisville.
- +4
-
In January 2019, when harpist Taylor Fleshman’s big day arrived to travel from the United States to Russia to perform as a soloist on a record…
Dear Miss Manners: A colleague of mine likes to tell jokes and will preface a punchline with “Pardon my French,” and then follow with somethin…
Victor Solomon will perform again in the Battle Rounds, after the Blind Auditions are over. The coaches chooses 10 performers for their teams.
New streaming media platform based in Winston-Salem aims to throw a lifeline to artists and arts organizations
In August 2020, Chad Cheek wanted to do something to help the arts community that had been suffering for months because of the pandemic. So he…
- Updated
A new food truck has parked itself on the northern side of town, in the parking lot of Color Carpets at 3132 Reynolda Road, between Reynolda M…
You have questions. I have some answers.