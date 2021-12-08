HOLIDAY PLAYS: Three local theaters will present holiday productions. Winston-Salem Theatre Alliance presents “Elf: The Musical” at 8 p.m. Dec. 16-18, 20-21 and 2 p.m. Dec. 19 at 650 W. Sixth St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $21 for adults and $19 for students and seniors (62 and older) at 336-723-7777 or theatrealliance.ws. N.C. Black Repertory Company presents “Nativity According to the Gospels” at 7 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 17-18 and 3 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 18-19 at HanesBrands Theatre, 209 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $26 for adults, $23 for students and $18 for children younger than 15; Saturday matinee special is $21 at 336-723-2266 or ncblackrep.org. Masks required. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR lab test less than 48 hours old. The Little Theatre of Winston-Salem presents “Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley” at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 16-18 and 2 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 18-19 at Reynolds Place Theatre, 251 N. Spruce St., Winston-Salem. Tickets are $11-$26 at 336-725-4001 or ltofws.org. Masks required. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative PCR lab test less than 48 hours old.
Three local theaters will present holiday productions
