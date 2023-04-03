With the spread of COVID at low levels and people feeling safer in crowds, the 25th annual RiverRun International Film Festival may take on the look and feel of 2019 when it opens on April 13 for a 10-day run.

This year's festival will feature 174 films from 34 countries; four world premieres; an appearance by Karen Allen, best known for her starring role in "Raiders of the Lost Ark;" and, festival organizers hope, theaters packed with people.

The festival was scrapped in 2020; moved to a hybrid model in 2021 with some films online and others outdoors; and back to its normal schedule last year.

But with COVID fears still lingering, fewer folks came out to watch films in 2022.

"Our box office sales were double what they had been in 2021 but half of what they had been in 2019," said Rob Davis, the executive director of RiverRun. "While it looked like a normal festival, in actuality it was more of a stepping stone. And this year, I hope will be another step or much more of a return to a normal festival."

This year's festival has the usual variety of shorts, documentaries and feature films. There will be free panel discussions, a free outdoor screening of "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" at Crossnore on Reynolda Road, Saturday morning cartoons and a strong showing of films from the Carolinas, including three films based in Winston-Salem, one of which is about Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough.

Snippets of some of the films were shown at a launch party on Monday at the Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.

The 174 films selected were chosen from about 1,800 entries, Davis said.

"This was without a doubt the strongest group of films we have ever seen," he said of the submissions.

Davis and Mary Dossinger, the festival's program manager, are particularly excited about the number of music documentaries that will be shown this year.

Fittingly, "The Drum Also Waltzes," a documentary on jazz drumming legend and North Carolina native Max Roach, will open the festival on April 13 with a screening at Reynolds Place at Milton Rhodes Center for the Arts.

Some of the other music documentaries are about the origins of MerleFest, the Zombies, jazz singer Carol Sloane (by Winston-Salem-based filmmaker Michael Lippert), the Indigo Girls and iconic album covers.

"Sometimes, in a given year, you'll receive an unusually large group of films around one subject or theme. It's unexpected, and this year one of those instances came to us in the form of music films," Davis said. "We have an exceptionally strong lineup of documentaries of literally all facets of music."

Other festival highlights include:

— A free panel discussion on the ethics of documentaries that will feature Arthur Agee Jr., who was one of two basketball players that filmmaker Peter Gilbert followed in his acclaimed documentary "Hoop Dreams." The panel discussion will include a screening of the documentary, "Subject," which focuses on how people are impacted after they've shared their lives in a documentary.

— The world premiere of "The Great Divide," a documentary by Tom Donahue that explores the country's gun culture.

— The world premiere of "The Magic Hours," which includes the last film appearance by the late Peter Fonda. It is also the last film Fonda executive produced.

— Master of Cinema Awards to Allen that will be given before a screening of her new film "A Stage of Twilight," and Academy Award-winning screenwriter Tom Schulman ("Dead Poet's Society") before a screening of his film, "Double Down South," which is about illegal pool gambling.

— A free screening of "Highway 301," as part of the festival's celebration of the 100th anniversary of Warner Bros. The film opens with footage shot in downtown Winston-Salem in 1950.

This year's venues will include Crossnore Communities for Children, Hanesbrands Theatre, Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP, Marketplace Cinemas, UNC School of the Arts in Winston-Salem and RED Cinemas in Greensboro.

Tickets are on sale to the general public April 6. The complete schedule, full film descriptions and all ticketing is available online at riverrunfilm.com.

