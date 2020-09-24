Today in History, Thursday, Sept. 24

In 1789, President George Washington signed a Judiciary Act establishing America's federal court system and creating the post of attorney general.
In 1869, thousands of businessmen were ruined in a Wall Street panic known as "Black Friday" after financiers Jay Gould and James Fisk attempted to corner the gold market.
In 1890, the president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Wilford Woodruff, wrote a manifesto renouncing the practice of plural marriage, or polygamy.
In 1960, the USS Enterprise, the first nuclear-powered aircraft carrier, was launched at Newport News, Va. "The Howdy Doody Show" ended a nearly 13-year run with its final telecast on NBC.
In 1964, the situation comedy "The Munsters" premiered on CBS television.
In 1976, former hostage Patricia Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison for her part in a 1974 bank robbery in San Francisco carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. Hearst was released after 22 months after receiving clemency from President Jimmy Carter.
In 1988, members of the eastern Massachusetts Episcopal diocese elected Barbara C. Harris the first female bishop in the church's history.
In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered a freeze on the assets of 27 people and organizations with suspected links to terrorism, including Islamic militant Osama bin Laden, and urged other nations to do likewise.
In 2010, President Barack Obama and Southeast Asian leaders meeting in New York sent China a firm message over territorial disputes between Beijing and its neighbors, calling for freedom of navigation in seas that China claimed as its own.
In 2015, Pope Francis finished his whirlwind visit to the nation's capital, becoming the first pope to address a joint meeting of Congress and calling on the lawmakers to help immigrants "and embrace the stranger in our midst."
In 2018, China and the United States imposed new tariff hikes on each other's goods; U.S. regulators went ahead with a planned 10 percent tax on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and China said it responded with taxes on $60 billion in American goods.
In 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump; the probe focused partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from the government of Ukraine to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden.
Compiled by Melissa Hall
