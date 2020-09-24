Today in History, Thursday, Sept. 24

In 2001, President George W. Bush ordered a freeze on the assets of 27 people and organizations with suspected links to terrorism, including Islamic militant Osama bin Laden, and urged other nations to do likewise.

In 2010, President Barack Obama and Southeast Asian leaders meeting in New York sent China a firm message over territorial disputes between Beijing and its neighbors, calling for freedom of navigation in seas that China claimed as its own.

In 2015, Pope Francis finished his whirlwind visit to the nation's capital, becoming the first pope to address a joint meeting of Congress and calling on the lawmakers to help immigrants "and embrace the stranger in our midst."

In 2018, China and the United States imposed new tariff hikes on each other's goods; U.S. regulators went ahead with a planned 10 percent tax on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, and China said it responded with taxes on $60 billion in American goods.

In 2019, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump; the probe focused partly on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from the government of Ukraine to undermine Democratic foe Joe Biden.

Compiled by Melissa Hall

