Today in History, Tuesday, Sept. 22

In 1993 , 47 people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train fell off a bridge and crashed into Big Bayou Canot near Mobile, Alabama. A tugboat pilot lost in fog pushed a barge into the railroad bridge, knocking the tracks 38 inches out of line just minutes before the train arrived.

In 2010, Rutgers University freshman Tyler Clementi committed suicide by jumping off the George Washington Bridge into the Hudson River after an intimate gay encounter in his dormitory room was captured by a webcam and streamed online by his roommate without his knowledge. Dharun Ravi was convicted of invasion of privacy, bias intimidation and other counts and served less than a month in jail. South African Ernie Els was elected to the World Golf Hall of Fame; Doug Ford and two-time major winner Jock Hutchison from Scotland were elected through the Veteran's Category. "American Idol" announced that Jennifer Lopez and Steven Tyler would join Randy Jackson as judges the next season. Pop singer Eddie Fisher, 82, died in Berkeley, California.