Today in History, Tuesday, Sept. 29

In 1789, the U.S. War Department established a regular army with a strength of several hundred men.
In 1910, the National Urban League had its beginnings in New York as The Committee on Urban Conditions Among Negroes.
In 1943, General Dwight D. Eisenhower and Italian Marshal Pietro Badoglio signed an armistice aboard the British ship HMS Nelson off Malta.
In 1962, Canada joined the space age as it launched the Alouette 1 satellite from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California.
In 1978, Pope John Paul I was found dead in his Vatican apartment just over a month after becoming head of the Roman Catholic Church.
In 1982, Extra-Strength Tylenol capsules laced with deadly cyanide claimed the first of seven victims in the Chicago area. To date, the case remains unsolved.
In 2000, Israeli riot police stormed a major Jerusalem shrine and opened fire on stone-throwing Muslim worshippers, killing four Palestinians and wounding 175.
In 2001, President George W. Bush condemned Afghanistan's Taliban rulers for harboring Osama bin Laden and his followers as the United States pressed its military and diplomatic campaign against terror.
In 2005, John G. Roberts Jr. was sworn in as the nation's 17th chief justice after winning Senate confirmation.
In 2010, actor Tony Curtis, 85, died in Henderson, Nevada.
In 2015, President Barack Obama, hosting a U.N. gathering of world leaders, pledged all possible tools — military, intelligence and economic — to defeat the Islamic State group, but acknowledged the extremist group had taken root in Syria and Iraq, was resilient and was continuing to expand.
In 2019, In an interview that aired on CBS's "60 Minutes," Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said he took "full responsibility" for the grisly killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, but he denied allegations that he had ordered it.
Compiled by Melissa Hall
