Tom Hanks is doggedly heroic in 'News of the World'

The girl has distant relatives hundreds of miles away and, naturally, it falls on Kidd to be the hero. "This little girl is lost. She needs to be home," he says.

So these two broken souls embark on an epic odyssey — like "The Searchers" mashed with "True Grit" — through hostile terrain and bandits, while he teaches her English along the way, like a cowboy Henry Higgins. "I guess we both have demons to face going down this road," he notes.

This is an ugly-beautiful film. You can almost feel the grime, hear the squelch through muddy streets and choke on the smoke. It practically reeks of leather and wet cattle. It's a setting where dogs bark incessantly, dust is everywhere and socks have holes. In this naturalistic world, Hanks sticks out, but not for the right reasons.

His character is a former Confederate soldier who is dismayed by the lynching of Black men and even kindly buries a victim of it. He notes ruefully that settlers kill Native Americans for their land and that Native Americans kill settlers for doing that, a deadly cycle that he stands outside. He feels the frustration between Southern civilians and Union troops but hopes all sides can get along.

"We're all hurting. All of us," he says. "These are difficult times." All around him there is filth and violence and yet Hanks' captain is not of it.