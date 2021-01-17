Tom Hanks to host Biden inauguration special to ‘spotlight American heroes’

If anyone can bring the country back together, it’s Tom Hanks.

The beloved actor will host a primetime special to celebrate the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris after the swearing-in next week, the Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Wednesday.

The 90-minute program, dubbed “Celebrating America,” will “showcase the American people’s resilience, heroism, and unified commitment to coming together as a nation to heal and rebuild” and celebrate “American heroes” like frontline workers, health care workers, teachers and ordinary citizens giving back and breaking barriers.

“This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United. We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this primetime program,” PIC CEO Tony Allen said in a statement.

“Our first priority is safety — so while many of us will be watching safely from our homes, we are creating real moments of connection that highlight a new inclusive American era of leadership that works for and represents all Americans.”