Touring company of "Hamilton" to perform in Greensboro

"Hamilton"

The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform at the Tanger Center in Greensboro.

 Joan Marcus, provided

BROADWAY SHOW: The touring company of “Hamilton” will perform from April 6 to April 24 at Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts, 300 N. Elm St., Greensboro. The show is the story of America then, told by America now. The score blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway to tell the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton. The show takes on culture, politics and education with book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Tickets start at $49 at ticketmaster.com. Visit tangercenter.com.

