Reader, listen. I wanted this to be a better column. I really, really did. But, despite what you may have heard, Journalists are people. And we, like people, have bad days.
The day I drove up to Blowing Rock to hike the trail at Glen Burney Falls was a bad day. I felt a migraine start to come on just as I began the 1.6 mile hike, but with deadlines being what they are, I decided to press on for the sake of this column.
Headache aside, the hike is fairly straightforward. You’ll set out from a parking lot in the Annie Cannon Gardens in downtown Blowing Rock and the trail is well maintained. There are three waterfalls, the cascades, the Glen Burney Falls and the Glen Marie falls, located at .8 miles, 1.2 miles and 1.6 miles respectively. However, the trail is set up so you won’t have to get your feet wet unless you want to.
Admittedly, I do not have a clear picture of exactly how my hike went. But I do remember, through the haze of a raging migraine, a generally positive experience and those great waterfalls. I also remember that the hike in is mostly downhill and subsequently the hike out is mostly up. Under normal circumstances I'd say it's a fairly moderate hike that you would not want to take small children on.
I wish I could give you a better idea of the hike. But, hey, it’s 2020 and in keeping with the spirit of this year of disaster, I had to just go with it. I can tell you that the next time I’m in Blowing Rock, have a few hours to kill and hopefully a clear head, I’ll definitely try this hike again.
