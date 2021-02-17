Triad Jewish Film Festival goes virtual, announces lineup

The 20th annual Triad Jewish Film Festival will feature seven films, shown in a virtual, on-demand format because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Patrons can view films from Feb. 25 to March 14 from the comfort of their own homes.

Last year's festival was shown at Well-Spring retirement community, right before the pandemic got bad, said Carly Dunno, outreach and engagement manager at the Greensboro Jewish Federation.

This year's virtual festival celebrates the global diversity of Judaism through film. The films are:

Showing Feb. 25-March 14:

"Havana Curveball." An ordinary American teenager faces extraordinary challenges when he sets his heart on donating equipment to young Cuban baseball players—an act of thanks to the country that saved his grandfather during the Holocaust. A heartfelt journey that shows just how difficult and complex it can be to do a simple good deed.

"Leona." A young Jewish woman from Mexico City finds herself torn between her family and her forbidden love with a non-Jewish man. He allows her to discover the world outside the bubble of her community, leading to an important transition in her adult life.