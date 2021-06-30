Two solo art shows are on display at Artworks Gallery in Winston-Salem

The exhibits "Memories Downtown" by Karen Moran Kopf and “NEWds – New Interpretations of the Female Form” by Seth Moskowitz will be on display through July 31 at Artworks Gallery, 564 Trade St., Winston-Salem. Kopf's work depicts people and locations the artist either observed or events in which she participated. They are mostly on Trade Street and Fourth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. Moskowitz is a Winston-Salem-based artist who creates and combines photographic images into artworks that rarely resemble the images they incorporate. “NEWds” will also be for view from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the DADA First Friday Gallery Hop July 2; and for an artist’s reception from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. July 11. Admission is free. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Visit artworks-gallery.org.