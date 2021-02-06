UNCG students, alumni gather to create funk band Reliably Bad

Reliably Bad, an eight-piece funk band made up of UNCG students and alumni, had been planning on recording an album since early last year.
But, getting eight people onstage or in the studio together during a pandemic can be problematic.
Still, the band managed to work out an arrangement for recording their music.
“We might have just the rhythm section recording, which is four of us,” bassist Matt Laird said. “And then the next week, we had different days allotted for different things. One day was the horns. One day was the strings. We had overdubs by individual people, and they came on certain days.”
The band is readying to put out the album, titled “Space Girl,” on vinyl, and has already released several singles.
In a recent interview Laird and singer Jess Schneider spoke about making the record, trying to create danceable music and nearly collapsing the floor during house concerts.
How did you get your start as a band?
Schneider: We all met through UNCG. (We) were all students in either the music education or jazz programs, so we were all in the same building at the same time.
And one of our members wanted to start a band merely for the purpose of performing at house shows around Greensboro, these makeshift parties college kids were having. We would just come in and play in someone’s living room. And he wanted to bring in danceable music. A lot of it at the time was mosh music. But there wasn’t a lot of danceable music that could appeal to everybody.
So we came in, did covers, and we were the band that had three horn members, and we all tried to squeeze into the room together. So we definitely stood out. You didn’t see a lot of bands come into the house band scene with three horn members, or eight members in general.
Laird: At first, we didn’t even know what we sounded like. It was in these houses, where nothing would ever work, and we didn’t have that much time to practice. It was more about the energy.
Schneider: We just wanted to cover Stevie Wonder and Earth, Wind and Fire, and just be a cover band and dance and have a good time. It started off pretty casual.
Who are some of your inspirations?
Laird: There are eight of us in the band, and while we all like some similar things, we all also have our different things that we’re into. The horn section were all jazz majors, so they were all checking out straight-ahead jazz stuff. But Jimmy (Washington), our guitar player, is into older soul stuff. Combined, we all like old Motown stuff, Stax Records and the Soulquarians (experimental musicians during the late 1990s and early 2000s).
Schneider: In terms of modern music, anything neo-soul, which can range from Moonchild to Erykah Badu.
But, we’re just inspired by musicians who have taken those old styles, funk and Motown, and spun them around to sound super modern and digital and really quirky. We also like hip-hop, jazz-rap, things like that.
What’s your creative process like?
Schneider: It’ll start with a band member having an idea in their head, and they’ll maybe work it out, write some lyrics, create a melody. And, then they’ll bring it into the rest of the band, where we’ll kind of add our own parts, based on what we’re hearing in a song and what we think will sound good.
Chris Peebles, who we call Chef, is our sax player, and he’s kind of the guy who brings it all together, whether it’s creating the form for the song — here’s the chorus, here’s a verse, here’s where the bridge is going to be. He kind of organizes those pieces. And he also writes literal charts and scores for horns, even strings. He even arranged a choir for one of our album tunes. He’s the one who really sees the bigger vision of everything and puts it together.
One time, I brought in a song called “Summer,” and I had the song written out, the melody, the words, the bridge, but I felt there were a lot of elements missing, and I got really frustrated and wanted to scrap the song as a whole, because I just felt like I didn’t know which chords I wanted to use, or even if I wanted it to be upbeat or slow, or a climactic song, or a ballad. But, I gave it to Chef, and he wrote a beautiful horn arrangement for it and made it a real song.
Chef is kind of like the glue in our creative process ... He’s always cooking it up.
What’s been the biggest challenge for a group as large as yours to remain tight during the pandemic?
Laird: I think the thing that’s been the toughest, but the thing that kept us going through all this, is this album. We had been planning to record an album during the summer. When things looked like they might open up in June, we were able to get in the studio. We used that time to organize, and finalize music. That organization and communication, though, has been really difficult. We have people living across the state.
We have weekly Zoom meetings, but they’re like business meetings and we can’t really hang out together, and sometimes it can feel like it’s just a business and we have to complete these tasks to be successful, and we don’t get the payoff of playing shows together ... that’s the hardest part, I’d say, not having the energy you’d get from hanging out constantly.
If you could open a show for any artist, who would it be and why?
Schneider: There are so many greats I would love to open for ... I will say there are bands that we would be very compatible to open up for, like Lake Street Dive, Lawrence, larger funk bands that have a pretty good following with a similar style.
In the grand scheme of things, opening for D’Angelo would be like the Holy Grail. That would be insane.
Do you sing karaoke or sing in the show, and, if so, what do you sing?
Schneider: I never stop, it’s so annoying, my friends hate me for it. It’s constant singing. It’s addictive. I never stop singing or humming.
Laird: I am really a terrible singer, but I always keep my bass on me, and pretty much everywhere I go I’m playing my bass. I can’t interact without it.
What’s the funniest or weirdest thing that has happened at one of your shows?
Schneider: We succeeded at what we wanted to do, which is bringing danceable music to the house show scene. We would go, play a house show, and it would be everybody singing along to Earth, Wind and Fire or Michael Jackson or some relatable song that everybody knows, and you would feel the floor underneath you, quite literally bouncing up and down because everybody is jumping. It felt like the floor was going to cave in. Some of these are old, historic homes, so it’s not completely out of whack to assume the floor was going to cave in.
There have also been some heartfelt moments in our live performing, whether in Greensboro or somewhere else in North Carolina, where we noticed people we have never seen before singing along to our lyrics. And, that’s really cool to us.
What’s your favorite song to perform?
Schneider: Personally, my favorite is “Really?,” which was our first original song that we released on all streaming platforms. For me, the reason I think it’s my favorite is the way I wrote it makes it very easy for me to sing. And it was the first song that our supporters learned. We can’t go anywhere without people knowing the lyrics. It’s fun for me to pass the mic to somebody in the audience and have them sing it. It’s the greatest feeling ever.
Laird: My favorite might be one we have, “Tummy Butterflies.” It was written by our trombone player. The melody is really beautiful. It’s sort of set up like a jazz standard, but we play it with more of a hip-hop-type beat. It changes the energy whenever we’re playing it, and I like hearing the guys in our band improvise over it. You never know what direction it’s going to take.
What’s next for you?
Schneider: Creating with these guys is always really fun, whether fast-paced or slowing it down or in the middle of a hiatus. I’ve scheduled to hang with two of the other members, just to mess around with music and see what we end up making. Especially in the middle of quarantine, collaborating is kind of the saving grace. Right now, we’re really looking forward to releasing this album.