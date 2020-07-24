Brett Haley, an alumnus of the UNC School of the Arts, has signed on to direct "Summer Lovin'," a prequel to the 1978 hit movie "Grease."
Deadline, an entertainment industry news site, reports that Paramount Pictures has tapped Haley to be the director of the movie, which expands on the back story of how Danny (played by John Travolta in the original movie) and Sandy (played originally by Olivia Newton-John) first met. Their summer fling, and their differing descriptions of it, was the subject of the song "Summer Nights" in the original film.
Haley's previous films including acclaimed independent films such as "The Hero" and "Hearts Beat Loud." This will be his first film with a major studio.
