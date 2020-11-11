UNCSA alumna Jessica McJunkins will perform for livestream concert

UNCSA String Ensemble featuring alumna Jessica McJunkins will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 17 in a livestream concert. McJunkins, a violinist and member of the Class of 2009, performs with collaborators including Beyoncé, Stevie Wonder, The Roots, Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, Max Richter, Jay Z and others. She is featured soloist with the Brandenburg Ensemble of UNCSA student-artists. New Associate Conductor Karen Ní Bhroin will conduct the concert, which also includes performances by student string ensembles the Amadeus Players and the Bartók Ensemble. After the concert, McJunkins will receive the Alumni Artpreneur Award. The $20,000 award honors McJunkins as an advocate for cultural equity and intentional hiring for freelance musicians. Viewing is free. Sign up at tinyurl.com/yxnb7uf2 to find out how to stream the concert.