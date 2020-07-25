The series "Tell Me a Story," an adult psychological drama with stories inspired by classic fairy tales but updated to a modern New York City setting, is making its broadcast TV debut at 9 p.m. Tuesday (locally on WCWG CW-48) after having previously been only available to people who subscribed to the CBS All Access premium streaming service.
The series will be shown on the CW network, and was created by North Carolina native Kevin Williamson. The first season tells three intertwined stories, with a cast that includes Billy Magnussen, a UNCSA alumnus who has appeared in such films as "Game Night" and Disney's live action "Aladdin."
In "Tell Me a Story," he plays a teacher in an illicit relationship with one of his students, in a story inspired by "Little Red Riding Hood."
The second season - which CW may air later this year or may save for next season - also has a UNCSA alum in one of the leading roles. Matt Lauria plays a character inspired by the prince from "Cinderella." CBS All Access canceled the show after two 10-episode seasons.
