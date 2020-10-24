UNCSA’s ‘Inheritance’ is a collaborative effort with current resonance

The University of North Carolina School of the Arts will present “Inheritance: A Work in Progress” outdoors at the historic Brookstown Inn for four evenings beginning Oct. 28.
Limited tickets are available for outdoor seating in the Inn’s courtyard. Tickets are free, but reservations are required.
“Inheritance,” a work of devised theater, explores timely themes of isolation, identity, relationships and mental health.
The production had an early working title of “The Windows Project.” It will allow the audience to observe six characters, played by third-year students in the School of Drama, through the Inn’s windows as they reveal a narrative developed collaboratively by the students, under the direction of Drama faculty member Andy Paris.
The “Inheritance” actors are Acadia Barrengos, Reagan Carstens, Luke Klein, Deandre Sevon, Murphy Applin and Mimi Viglietti.
The show will be aided by students from UNCSA’s School of Design & Production. In the courtyard area, for instance, audiences will experience an environment of sights, sounds and smells reflecting urban life.
The D&P technical team includes designers Adia Matsousek (props), Melissa Thurn (costumes), Abby Eubanks (wigs & makeup), Jake Frizzelle (lighting) and John Schrillo (sound). Joel Magill is the production manager and Carson Gantt is production stage manager.
“Devised theater” isn’t a new theater concept, but it’s enjoying a revival in recent years.
Most sources point back to 16th-century Italy and the “commedia dell’arte” (comedy of art), a new form of traveling theater focused more on actor performances than the play’s subject matter. Much of the performance was not based on a strictly scripted, literary source, but rather on improvised storytelling.
In that way, devised theater bears a resemblance to improvisation. Normally, however, devised theater may employ improvisation during the piece’s creation, but the public presentation has a more fixed form.
Since a number of modern working companies create devised pieces entirely or in part for their stages, UNCSA and Drama Dean Scott Zigler incorporated it into the acting curriculum and hired Andy Paris to teach it. Among other works, Paris was part of the collaboration that created Tectonic Theater Project’s 2000 stage play and 2002 television movie of “The Laramie Project.”
Recent events surrounding COVID-19 provided fertile ground for the students tackling a devised theater project, UNCSA said.
“In isolation, we often struggle with ourselves and the people around us. It can be a pressure cooker,” Paris said to describe the premise around which students are developing “Inheritance.”
“Meanwhile, outside our windows, something is brewing – protests, a pandemic, an election, climate change and weather events. It can feel like the world is on fire and everything is crumbling. Do we have the power to change any of that?”
Dean Zigler said devised theater “is probably the fastest growing type of production being done in the American theater, (so) it makes sense that students should enter the profession with the skills necessary to participate in this kind of work.
“It also empowers students to create their own work and form their own companies," he added.
Michael Kelley, dean of the School of Design & Production, said devised theater is popular for designers as well.
“Students are falling over themselves to work in the maker’s space of devising,” he said. “They want to work in a way that is more personal and engaged, and they want to leave with ownership of the product, to be able to say, ‘We developed this together.’ It will enable our designers to be better storytellers.”
Senior D&P student Romello Huins (scenic designer) jumped at the opportunity to work on this project.
“It is building theater from the ground up,” he said. “The process was unorthodox due to COVID-19 protocols. All of the designers couldn’t be present in the room to view how the actors embody the characters and the spaces they inhabit. Zoom was a savior during this process. It was beautiful to see the extended level of communication and collaboration throughout all departments.”
“Inheritance” was developed from an original concept by Eliza Kelley, a 2017 graduate of UNCSA’s High School Drama Program who’s the dramaturg and assistant director for this show.
While moving into her first apartment in Boston, she was struck by the sights, sounds and smells of the urban residential environment. “How do people act when there is no one watching?” she wondered at the time.
With the COVID quarantines in effect, that experience returned to her.
“Everyone was isolated, stuck in our spaces, while the world kept going beyond our windows,” she said. “How do we deal with that?”
