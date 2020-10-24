UNCSA’s ‘Inheritance’ is a collaborative effort with current resonance

“Meanwhile, outside our windows, something is brewing – protests, a pandemic, an election, climate change and weather events. It can feel like the world is on fire and everything is crumbling. Do we have the power to change any of that?”

Dean Zigler said devised theater “is probably the fastest growing type of production being done in the American theater, (so) it makes sense that students should enter the profession with the skills necessary to participate in this kind of work.

“It also empowers students to create their own work and form their own companies," he added.

Michael Kelley, dean of the School of Design & Production, said devised theater is popular for designers as well.

“Students are falling over themselves to work in the maker’s space of devising,” he said. “They want to work in a way that is more personal and engaged, and they want to leave with ownership of the product, to be able to say, ‘We developed this together.’ It will enable our designers to be better storytellers.”

Senior D&P student Romello Huins (scenic designer) jumped at the opportunity to work on this project.