Stuart Baker, a musician and voice actor from Albemarle who performs as Unknown Hinson, is in hot water after now-deleted Facebook posts insulting Dolly Parton and making what some felt were racist comments.
Baker has toured for years using the stage name Unknown Hinson, a country troubadour who claims to be a vampire. The character is based on one he created for Charlotte public access TV in the 1990s. He also provides the voice of Early Cuyler, the lead character in "Squidbillies," a long-running Adult Swim cartoon co-created by Dave Willis, a Wake Forest alumnus.
The posts, apparently made by Baker on Thursday, were in response to Parton speaking out in favor of the Black Lives Matter movement. The first post referred to her as "this freak t---ed, old Southern bimbo" and said "Remember, sl--, Rednecks made you a Millionaire!"
A later post, apparently in response to outcry over the first post, said "Leave Liberals!! Unfriend me, please, because I don't want you UN-AMERICANS around!", and another said "Dolly Parton is a Self-Racist" and complained about not being able to speak his mind.
The comments were later deleted, and his Facebook account appeared to have been deactivated on Friday but later returned without any public posts about the controversy. Some fans came to his defense, while others posted screenshots of other comments he had made over the years that they felt were racist or sexist.
Comments were briefly added to his Wikipedia page mocking Baker for "coming for Saint Dolly Parton and getting his dusty old ass handed to him," but those additions were later removed.
Adult Swim aired 12 seasons of "Squidbillies," the most recent of which ended on Sept. 19, 2019. The series featured Baker as the voice of an ornery redneck squid prone to fighting. According to The Futon Critic, a TV industry news site, a 13th season has yet to be officially announced. At last word, the series was still in production, but it was not clear if the role might be recast.
Asked about Baker's remarks, a spokeswoman for Adult Swim replied, "We have no comment on this."
Reverend Guitars, an Ohio-based music company that worked with Baker on a signature guitar model, posted that "we are no longer associated with Unknown Hinson. We have stopped production on his guitars and we have removed him from our website." The page that previously listed his guitars was replaced with a meme of John Travolta from "Pulp Fiction."
