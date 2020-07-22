Ray Jones

Wood jewelry box by Ray Jones, Asheville, is in the Piedmont Craftsmen’s Virtual Summer Fair.

 Ray Jones

VIRTUAL CRAFT SHOPPING: The Piedmont Craftsmen will hold its Virtual Summer Craft Fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 25. More than 30 exhibiting member artists will take part in this live virtual event. They include potters, jewelers, weavers and other fiber artists, woodworkers, a glass blower, a knifemaker and a violin maker. Shoppers will be able to interact on a web page with the craft artists face-to-face through chat rooms using their smart phones, tables or computers with an internet connection. The web page will also stream videos of craft demonstrations. The event is free to attend. Register at www.piedmontcraftsmen.org. Click on the link to the Virtual Summer Craft Fair.

Fran Daniel

