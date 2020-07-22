VIRTUAL CRAFT SHOPPING: The Piedmont Craftsmen will hold its Virtual Summer Craft Fair from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. July 25. More than 30 exhibiting member artists will take part in this live virtual event. They include potters, jewelers, weavers and other fiber artists, woodworkers, a glass blower, a knifemaker and a violin maker. Shoppers will be able to interact on a web page with the craft artists face-to-face through chat rooms using their smart phones, tables or computers with an internet connection. The web page will also stream videos of craft demonstrations. The event is free to attend. Register at www.piedmontcraftsmen.org. Click on the link to the Virtual Summer Craft Fair.
Fran Daniel
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.