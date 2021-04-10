Watch Ernest Hemingway documentary and read his essential works

Ernest Hemingway's terse prose style might seem clichéd today, but his short, declarative sentences and beneath-the-surface meaning were groundbreaking in his time.

Ken Burns and Lynn Novick have created a new documentary called "Hemingway." It's airing now on PBS and streaming for free on the PBS website.

Here are four novels and a short-story collection that are essential reading.

'The Sun Also Rises'

(1926)

His first novel is the love story of Jake Barnes, who suffered a tragic war wound, and the promiscuous Lady Brett Ashley, who has an affair with a much younger man, a matador. It's all set against bullfighting and the running of the bulls in Spain.

'For Whom the Bell Tolls'

(1940)

An American, Robert Jordan, goes to help fight the Spanish Civil War and is tasked with blowing up a bridge. He finds love, betrayal, heroism and death.

'A Farewell to Arms'

(1929)