 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WEEKEND PICK: 1Love Festival will present entertainment, artists, panel discussions and more in Winston-Salem

  • 0
1Love Festival (copy)

LB the Poet performs spoken word poetry at the 2019 festival.

 Courtesy of the 1Love Festival

ENCOURAGING LOVE: The 1Love Festival will present entertainment, artists, panel discussions and more on June 17 and 18 at various venues in Winston-Salem, including Stevens Center at 405 Fourth St., The Enterprise Center at 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth St. 5:45 p.m. June 17: Artistic Soul Conversations with Elahi Stewart; 6:30 p.m. June 17: Artistic Soul Conversations with Daryl Shaw; 8:15 p.m. June 17: Main Event with LB the Poet, Phonsarelli, Ely B, Untitled and Soultriii; 10:45 p.m. An Evening of Soul Looking for Love with Kevin Ross; 10:15 a.m. June 18: Panel I: Black Man Lab We Need You! with Mawuli Davis, John Mendez and Larry Little; 11:15 a.m. June 18: Panel II: Telling Our Stories As We Know Them ... with Candice Benbow and Jana Johnson Davis; 12:15 p.m. June 18: Panel III: The Artists Way with Angelbert Metoyer; 1:15 p.m. June 18: Panel IV: Defining Ourselves for Ourselves: Innovation and Entrepreneurship with Maurice Foxworth and Melva Sampson; 8:15 p.m. June 18: Local and Regional Artists; 8:40 p.m. Tara Lord; 9:15 p.m. Chelsey Green; 10:30 p.m. Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective. Tickets are more information are available at 336-721-1945 or 1lovefestival.com.

0 Comments

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

2022 Tribeca Festival betting big on immersive VR experiences

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert