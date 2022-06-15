WEEKEND PICK: 1Love Festival will present entertainment, artists, panel discussions and more in Winston-Salem

ENCOURAGING LOVE: The 1Love Festival will present entertainment, artists, panel discussions and more on June 17 and 18 at various venues in Winston-Salem, including Stevens Center at 405 Fourth St., The Enterprise Center at 1922 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and The Ramkat at 170 W. Ninth St. 5:45 p.m. June 17: Artistic Soul Conversations with Elahi Stewart; 6:30 p.m. June 17: Artistic Soul Conversations with Daryl Shaw; 8:15 p.m. June 17: Main Event with LB the Poet, Phonsarelli, Ely B, Untitled and Soultriii; 10:45 p.m. An Evening of Soul Looking for Love with Kevin Ross; 10:15 a.m. June 18: Panel I: Black Man Lab We Need You! with Mawuli Davis, John Mendez and Larry Little; 11:15 a.m. June 18: Panel II: Telling Our Stories As We Know Them ... with Candice Benbow and Jana Johnson Davis; 12:15 p.m. June 18: Panel III: The Artists Way with Angelbert Metoyer; 1:15 p.m. June 18: Panel IV: Defining Ourselves for Ourselves: Innovation and Entrepreneurship with Maurice Foxworth and Melva Sampson; 8:15 p.m. June 18: Local and Regional Artists; 8:40 p.m. Tara Lord; 9:15 p.m. Chelsey Green; 10:30 p.m. Mausiki Scales and the Common Ground Collective. Tickets are more information are available at 336-721-1945 or 1lovefestival.com.