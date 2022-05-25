WEEKEND PICK: Aloe Blacc will perform at cancer center's fundraiser

NEW YORK — It's been nearly 10 years since "The Office" went off the air on NBC, and the show is as popular as ever. During the early days of quarantine, it found a new generation of fans on Netflix. It now plays on Peacock. Former cast members Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey have capitalized on that interest in recent years with a re-watch podcast called "Office Ladies" and now a new book about their time on the show and their friendship. The book is called "Office BFFs: Tales of The Office from Two Best Friends Who Were There."