WEEKEND PICK: Aloe Blacc will perform at cancer center's fundraiser

Aloe Blacc

Aloe Blacc

FUNDRAISING CONCERT: The 39th annual fundraiser to support cancer patients at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist’s NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center will have a new look this year. Formerly known as Winterlark and typically held in February, this year’s SummerLark is underway with a fundraising campaign and will end with a June 4 concert in Bailey Park, featuring musician Aloe Blacc (aloeblacc.com). Gates open at 6 p.m. and tickets are on sale at giving.wakehealth.edu/get-involved/summerlark. Country singer Alex Key (alexkeymusicgroup.com), a Wilkes County native, will also perform in support of SummerLark. Throughout its history, the event has raised more than $6 million for Wake Forest Baptist’s Cancer Patient Support Program. The funds raised through the event provide 50% of the program’s annual operating budget. Organizers hope to raise more than $400,000 through this year’s campaign and concert. Visit giving.wakehealth.edu/get-involved/summerlark.

