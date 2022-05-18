 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
WEEKEND PICK: Fiddle & Bow Society and Reynolda will present the Fiddle & Bow 40+1 Anniversary Festival

Beirt le Cheile (copy)

Beirt le Cheile will perform traditional Irish music at Fiddle & Bow’s 40+1 Anniversary Festival in Winston-Salem.

 Fiddle & Bow Society, provided

MUSIC FESTIVAL: Fiddle & Bow Society and Reynolda will present the Fiddle & Bow 40+1 Anniversary Festival from 1 to 4 p.m. May 22 on the lawn at Reynolda House Museum of American Art, 2250 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem. Performers will include singer/songwriter Martha Bassett, traditional Irish performers Beirt le Cheile and Friends, acoustic blues artist Doug MacLeod and sacred steel artist DaShawn Hickman. Food trucks will be on-site. Tickets are $20 or $18 for members of Fiddle & Bow and Reynolda at fiddleandbow.org/events. Children younger than 12 are free. Visit fiddleandbow.org.

